Derbyshire Police appeal after brick thrown through car window
A brick was hurled through the window of a car as it was moving, prompting a police appeal.
Derbyshire Police said the car was driving along Heather Avenue in Holmewood at about 19:30 BST on Thursday when a pedestrian took aim.
The assailant stepped forward before throwing the brick, a force spokesman said, with one window smashed on the grey Vauxhall Corsa.
Witnesses are being urged to contact police.
