Star Wars toy bought for 99p 'could fetch £1,000' at auction
- Published
A rare Star Wars toy bought for less than a pound could sell for more than £1,000 when it is up for auction.
The Return of the Jedi plastic Yak Face figure - still is in its original packaging - was reduced from £1.59 to 99p when it was bought in the 1980s.
Made by Coalville-based Palitoy in 1983, it is one of 37 toys being auctioned by a Star Wars superfan.
Hansons Auctioneers will offer the item on 20 April with a guide price of £800-£1,000.
The anonymous collector - a 48-year-old from Birmingham who works in financial services - could make £20,000 from the auction.
"I'm surprised by the rarity value of some of the toys as they were much more common when I purchased them," he said.
David Wilson Turner, Head of Toys at Derbyshire-based Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It's amazing to think a Star Wars toy on sale for less than £1 in 1983 is now potentially worth 1,000 times its original price tag."
