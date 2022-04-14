Langwith Junction: Funeral for Freda Walker who died in home attack
- Published
A funeral has been held for a woman who died in an attack at her home.
Freda Walker, 86, was found at a house in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January. An inquest found she had suffered head injuries and airway obstruction.
Her husband Ken suffered life-threatening injuries and remained in hospital for some time after.
Ahead of her funeral in Shirebrook, a hearse drove through the town with many people stopping to pay their respects.
The funeral service took place at Holy Trinity Parish Church in Main Street.
Vasile Culea, 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire denies murdering Mrs Walker and the attempted murder of Mr Walker.
His trial at Derby Crown Court has been scheduled for 4 October.
