Stanton by Dale: Residents urged to stay indoors amid large fire
Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a commercial premises in Derbyshire.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been in attendance at Saint Gobain Pipelines PLC, in Lows Lane, Stanton by Dale, since 18:21 BST.
It said the blaze was causing a "significant smoke plume", while police said residents were advised to stay indoors with windows and doors closed due to asbestos concerns.
The road, between Seven Oaks Road and Littlewell Lane, is currently closed.
The fire service said crews would be working late into the evening.
