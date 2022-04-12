Chaddesden children's playground torched by arsonists
- Published
A children's play area in Derby has been left "extensively damaged" after being set on fire.
Councillors in Chaddesden said they were "gutted" to see the damage near Oregon Way, which was discovered by the council's park team on Sunday morning.
A 48-hour dispersal order had been introduced by police on Friday in response to weeks of antisocial behaviour.
The damage has been reported to Derbyshire Police.
The group of councillors posted on Facebook: "Your Chaddesden team are absolutely gutted a play area, designed for young people to play on has been targeted by callous and criminal individuals.
"We are determined to find these people and will demand they are prosecuted to the fullest."
Councillor Rob Cooper said foam flooring had been set alight, with scorch marks left on equipment and seating.
"It's a place where young children can go and enjoy some time with their friends and family so to see this is devastating for the local area," he said.
"The parks team have done a great job in clearing the area but this comes in the backdrop of a dispersal order for the area and a lot of the residents are just getting sick and tired of a cohort of people that are trying to ruin the peace in the area."
Mr Cooper said there had been several reports in the past four weeks of a group of young people wearing balaclavas and face masks carrying out robberies and causing a nuisance by riding mopeds and off-road motorcycles.
He said the group was also thought to be connected to a stabbing in the nearby Oakwood area.
"We are determined to find who they are and to see the individuals prosecuted and punished," said Mr Cooper, who described the damage as "soul destroying".
"It is causing a lot of concern for the local residents and we just want to see the police out more, to step up their patrols, and catch these people to stop what is going on."
"We have a message for those that choose to try and destroy parts of our area. We will find you and we will not stop until their behaviour is stopped."
Derbyshire Police have been approached for comment.
