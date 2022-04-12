Police appeal to trace victim of suspected city centre group attack
Police in Derby are appealing for help in tracing the victim of an assault after receiving reports of a group attack in the city centre.
A fight is believed to have broken out at about 14:25 BST outside Costa in St Peter's Street on 5 April.
Derbyshire Police said officers were told a man was seriously assaulted, but the victim has not come forward and has not yet been traced.
The force is asking for any witnesses to come forward.
