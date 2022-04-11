Sikh scriptures rescued from Ukrainian gurdwara
Prayer tablets and scriptures rescued from a gurdwara in Ukraine are to go on display at the National Sikh Museum.
The items were brought to the UK by charity United Sikhs, which found a way to take them from the city of Odesa to avoid them being destroyed in Russia's invasion of the country.
They will be kept at the Derby museum until they can safely be returned.
Bhagvir Singh, a volunteer from United Sikhs, said they were relieved to save important religious items.
"We didn't want any desecration or disrespect to come to those scriptures," said Mr Singh.
"Once we saw the amount of bombing that was going on in Mariupol, and the chances of getting to Odesa, our main priority was to get those scriptures evacuated."
