The Roaches: Peak District climber hurt in ridge fall

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team
An air ambulance landed in a nearby field

Mountain rescuers and the air ambulance rushed to the Peak District when a climber was injured in a fall.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to The Roaches shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday after the climber fell about five metres (16ft).

The casualty was given pain relief before being carried by stretcher over "tricky and rocky" terrain to a nearby field.

They were then taken to hospital by ambulance.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team thanked other climbers who helped with the rescue and wished the injured climber a speedy recovery.

