The Roaches: Peak District climber hurt in ridge fall
Mountain rescuers and the air ambulance rushed to the Peak District when a climber was injured in a fall.
Buxton Mountain Rescue Team said it was called to The Roaches shortly before 16:00 BST on Sunday after the climber fell about five metres (16ft).
The casualty was given pain relief before being carried by stretcher over "tricky and rocky" terrain to a nearby field.
They were then taken to hospital by ambulance.
Buxton Mountain Rescue Team thanked other climbers who helped with the rescue and wished the injured climber a speedy recovery.
