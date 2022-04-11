Derbyshire PCSO admits making indecent images of children
A former PCSO has admitted making indecent images of children.
James Land pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, one count of possessing extreme images and six counts of voyeurism at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
The 43-year-old, who lives in Abergele in north Wales, will be sentenced on 23 May.
Derbyshire Police confirmed he had been suspended from his position when he was charged with the offences in February.
Deputy chief constable Kate Meynell said gross misconduct proceedings would begin now the criminal case is concluded.
"There is no place in [the force] for anyone who commits such serious crimes as this," she said.
"We, like the communities we serve, are shocked and disgusted by Land's actions."
