Labour loses control of High Peak Borough Council after by-election
By Georgia Roberts & Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Labour has lost overall control of High Peak Borough Council after a by-election.
Conservative candidate Kevin Kirkham took the Cote Heath ward with 585 votes, Labour got 413 and the Green Party won 56 votes.
It is thought Labour will now govern the council as a minority and not seek a coalition.
The party gained the council from the Tories for the first time in more than 15 years in 2019.
Turnout for the by-election was 32.56%.
At the last election, Labour held a six-seat majority over the Conservatives with 22 seats.
Conservative candidate Mr Kirkham told BBC Radio Derby he thought the "honesty of myself and the fact that I'm known locally" had helped him win the by-election.
"I try my best to do what I've promised I will.
"I want to deal with the Hoffman Quarry, the continued Blue Lagoon problem, and I want to work with Derbyshire Police to get better policing for this area," he said.
Labour's Alan Smith said he was surprised by the result.
"I don't think the cost of living crisis has begun to bite yet. I don't think it's clear how that's going to pan out for people.
"Over the next few months maybe some misplaced satisfaction with the Conservatives will find a home again in Labour," he said.
Green candidate Peter Crook said he had hoped for a better showing.
"I didn't expect to win, we have no real presence on this ward," he said.
"It's really, really good practice for what we are going to do in Buxton next year."
