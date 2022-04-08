Riders urged to explore new cycle routes in Derbyshire
Five miles of new and improved cycling trails have opened in Derbyshire to encourage people to explore the area.
The £550,000 project, which links Hardwick Hall, Pleasley Pit Country Hall and Pleasley Vale, is also aimed at bolstering tourism.
Derbyshire County Council said the scheme had added to the county's 460 miles (740km) of traffic-free cycle routes.
More than £400,000 towards the project was provided by a government grant.
Carolyn Renwick, the county council's cabinet member for infrastructure and environment, said: "The project is part of our work to boost tourism and encourage people to get out into nature, explore their local environment and to make Derbyshire the most connected county for cycling in the country.
"We look forward to seeing the new trails put to good use by locals and visitors."
