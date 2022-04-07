Guardian Building Products fined after worker seriously injured
A bathroom firm has been fined £160,000 after an accident left a worker permanently disabled.
The employee injured his spinal cord while unloading heavy panels from a shipping container at Guardian Building Products in Derby in August 2018.
An investigation by Derby City Council found the company had not taken reasonable steps to keep staff safe.
The firm pleaded guilty to multiple health and safety breaches at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court.
In addition to the fine, the firm was ordered to pay £62,214 in costs.
Elizabeth Blaney, the council's food and safety manager, said: "Workplace transport activities are one of the biggest risks in the warehousing and distribution industry.
"This incident, and the resulting life-changing injuries suffered, were avoidable and occurred because of a fundamental management failing on the part of the company, who failed to identify the risks involved in unloading shipping containers of stock and put in controls to protect the workers.
"Now that the case is concluded we will proactively raise awareness of the need for businesses in Derby to risk assess unloading of deliveries arriving from port in shipping containers, and put suitable controls in place to protect their workers."
Guardian Building Products said in a statement it was "devastated by the injuries suffered by [our] former employee and made it clear in court how sorry we are for what he has been through".
It added: "We fully took on board recommendations from Derby City Council and made changes following this tragic accident."
