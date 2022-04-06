Chesterfield v Grimsby: Six arrested after football disorder
- Published
Six people have been arrested following disorder at Chesterfield's home match against Grimsby Town on Saturday.
Five Mariners supporters were arrested for a range of offences including public order, pyrotechnic possession, drugs, and pitch encroachment.
A Chesterfield fan was also arrested for breaching his football banning order.
Derbyshire Police said they expected to make more arrests soon as officers were trawling video footage.
A force spokesperson said a serious assault also happened at the Donkey Derby pub near to Chesterfield's Technique Stadium at about 16:00 BST.
A Grimsby fan in his 30s, suffered a serious head injury in the disturbance involving a number of fans from both clubs, officers said.
'Totally unacceptable'
PC Adam Collins, the force's dedicated officer for Chesterfield FC, said there were "significant incidents of disorder" both inside the ground and in the wider town area on Saturday.
He said: "The vast majority of those who come to matches, from both home and away teams, are fantastic ambassadors for their clubs.
"But those who took part in the various incidents of disorder on Saturday are the absolute opposite.
"Put simply, their behaviour was totally unacceptable and over the coming days and weeks we will be reviewing CCTV, including high-resolution drone footage, to identify those involved."
Police said they also recovered 15 bags of cocaine and arrested two men for drug offences at the town's railway station on Saturday.
The force has appealed for anyone with footage of the serious assault or any other incident of disorder to contact them.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.