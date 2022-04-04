Crumbs! Lorry sheds biscuit load over Derbyshire road

Derbyshire Police
Ginger nuts and bourbon biscuits were strewn over the road

A road was closed after a lorry shed its load of biscuits over the carriageway.

The sweet treats were crumbled all over Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre, Derbyshire, at just before 16:00 BST, police said on Twitter.

Officers involved in the clean-up operation jokingly said they were trying to "digest" the issue.

Popular varieties - like ginger nuts and bourbons - appeared to have been crushed in the incident.

Derbyshire Police
Ilkeston Road in Sandiacre was closed so the road could be cleared

