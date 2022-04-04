Derby County: City council 'working to help club find stadium buyer'
- Published
Derby City Council's chief executive has played down suggestions it could buy Derby County's stadium.
Weekend reports saw the council linked with a bid to buy Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris, who put the club into administration last year.
However, in a statement Paul Simpson said it was the council's "preference" at this stage for a buyer to purchase the club and ground.
Derby are six points from safety with six games left in the season.
Last week joint administrators Quantuma said they were not in position to announce a preferred bidder for the club, with the sale of the stadium believed to be a hindrance to any deal.
In a statement released to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Simpson said the council has been working with "Team Derby" - made up of business, civic and political leaders in the city - to try and help the Rams survive despite its "extremely challenging financial position".
"We cannot underestimate the impact of a successful football club in the city; not just in spreading the Derby brand across a wide stage, but also in the value it adds to our local economy and to our communities," he said.
"Our preference is for a buyer to purchase the club and stadium outright."
