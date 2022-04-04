Two killed and one badly hurt in 'tragic night' of crashes
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Two people died and one sustained life-threatening injuries in a "terrible and tragic" night of road crashes, said police.
The three separate incidents happened in Derbyshire between Saturday evening and Sunday morning.
A collision in Clay Cross left a woman dead, while a man was killed in Langley Mill.
A teenage girl was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car hit trees in Holymoorside.
Officers said they were called to the first crash just after 17:50 BST on Saturday following reports that a car had collided with a fence on the A61 Stretton Road in Clay Cross
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital, but police said she died from her injuries.c
Five hours later, there was a serious collision in Holymoorside, where a car had hit trees off Harewood Road.
Police said a teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries and remains in a life-threatening condition.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
'Terrible and tragic'
Officers responded to a third crash at 00:45 on Sunday, after a car was reported to have hit two parked vehicles on Cromford Road, Langley Mill.
Police said the male driver was cut from the car by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who was a passenger in the car was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said they did not believe his injuries to be serious.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said on Twitter: "Unfortunately a terrible and tragic night across the roads of Derbyshire.
"Three serious collisions in Clay Cross, Holymoorside and Langley Mill. Further details will follow in coming days."
Police would like to hear from anyone with information about any of the crashes.
