Event in memory of Derby boy who died from rare seizures
The family of a five-year-old boy, who died from a rare condition that caused prolonged seizures, are hoping to raise funds in his memory.
Sam Liew died on 8 May 2021, just under seven weeks after his first seizure at his home in Mickleover, Derby.
His mother Rachel Liew has since set up a group called Sam's Superheroes.
It has organised a fundraising event in Kirkham, Lancashire, on Sunday, to provide activity packs for children being treated in hospital.
Ms Liew, 52, described her son as "an utterly dream little boy" who was kind, gentle, loving and wise for his years.
She said he was a very healthy child before his first seizure on 22 March 2021.
While receiving treatment at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham he was diagnosed with febrile infection related epilepsy syndrome (FIRES), believed to be an exceptionally rare reaction to an everyday virus.
After his death, Ms Liew set up Sam's Superheroes to fund animal assisted therapeutic activities and kindness wellbeing initiatives.
She said they were focused on all the things that Sam loved - nature, outdoors, crafting, music and animals.
"I feel as though Sam is pushing me in this direction and if we can generate some kind of happiness and joy from what has happened - it gets me up in the morning," she said.
Most of the work is done in Derby but a satellite branch of Sam's Superheroes has also been set up in Blackpool.
Ms Liew said: "Sam's family are all from Blackpool and Blackpool is very close to our hearts because we visited it all the time."
The event at the weekend is being organised by Ms Liew's sister Rhiannon Jones.
Ms Jones, 56, said: "It's an Easter Fair with all the proceeds going to Sam's Superheroes.
"Any of the money raised in our local area is being spent in our local area so what we've done is we're making activity bags for Blackpool Children's Hospital."
Ms Jones said she used to teach at a school in Kirkham so a lot of the community know about Sam and were supporting the event.
