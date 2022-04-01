Chloe Hufton: Man guilty of causing Derby student's death
- Published
A driver who hit and killed a student outside a university has been found guilty of causing her death.
Chloe Hufton, 26, was struck by a car being driven by Daniel Shepherd as she crossed Kedleston Road, near the University of Derby, in November 2018.
Following a three-day trial at Derby Crown Court, a jury found the 36-year-old guilty of causing death by careless driving.
Recorder Simon King adjourned the sentencing to 6 May.
Shepherd of Larch Close, Allestree, hit Ms Hufton just after 18:20 on 30 November as she crossed the road.
The university previously said she had been studying for a Masters in English and described her as "popular" and "witty".
Shepherd has been released on unconditional bail and will also be sentenced next month for possession of a knife in a public place, which he had previously admitted.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.