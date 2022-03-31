Two people and dog who died after A52 crash named

Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian who died after a crash have been named by police.

Jeanette Lord, who was 56, and her dog Bramble died on the A52 at Ashbourne, in Derbyshire, shortly after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.

Conleath Grant, 58, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died that night.

Derbyshire Police, who are supporting the two people's families, continue to appeal for witnesses.

