Family of horse rider who died plan charity challenge
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
The family of a horse rider who died in an accident are to take part in a cycling event on her birthday.
Danni Meehan, 32, from Blackbrook, near Duffield in Derbyshire, died in July after falling from her horse, Lilly.
Her family will take part in the Cycle Derby Sportive in Markeaton Park, in Derby, on April 10, to raise money for the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.
The organisation thanked the family for their "amazing" support.
Danni's mother Debbie said: "Before the tragic event last year, Danni was always determined to participate in an event like this, but eventing was ultimately her priority.
"When I saw that the Cycle Derby Sportive was taking place on her birthday, I thought it would be the perfect event for us all to take part in."
She said she would be taking part alongside Danni's father Sean, her brother Dominic and Danni's partner Chris Kent.
He said: "Danni would have been doing this event if she was still with us.
"I regularly cycle up to her grave and sit with her.
"I know she would be so proud of us all."
Tracey Jones, community fundraising executive for the air ambulance in Derbyshire, said: "I would like to say a massive thank you to all of the family for the support they are giving to the charity in what is a very difficult time for them.
"Without the amazing commitment of people like them, we would not be able to provide the service that we do."
