Man arrested after Derby city centre car chase
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after police pursued a car through Derby city centre.
Derbyshire Police said officers had attempted to pull over a driver in Grange Street at about 17:00 GMT on 2 March.
When the motorist refused to stop police followed the car on "a high-speed chase", a force spokesman said.
The pursuit ended after four minutes when the driver crashed into a bollard and tried to flee the scene.
Police said the man, in his 20s and from Derby, was also arrested on suspicion of "being concerned in the supply of class A drugs".
The force has appealed for any drivers with dashcam footage of the chase to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.