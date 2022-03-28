Derby doctor struck off after non-consensual sex ruling
A doctor has been struck off after a tribunal panel found it "probable" he had sex with a colleague without consent.
Shawn Joseph, who worked at Royal Derby Hospital, was reported to senior staff in 2017 and interviewed by police.
A Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing heard he had given the woman "an unknown substance" before having sex with her.
It also heard he tried to pressure her into living with him.
Dr Joseph and the woman - who has not been named - first met in 2012, the hearing was told.
He accessed her CT scan records despite her not being a patient of his, and told her she had under-developed frontal lobes that would make her "sexually disinhibited".
The panel said Dr Joseph's evidence claiming he had her consent to access the CT image was "untruthful", adding his response in police interviews and to the tribunal "were somewhat evasive and inconsistent".
'More probable than not'
One night in 2013 Dr Joseph brought round a pizza and a bottle of wine, and shortly after drinking the woman felt nauseous and dizzy.
The woman told the panel she felt "like I needed to get away from him", but woke up the next morning naked at the foot of her bed and in pain.
After the allegations were made in 2017, Dr Joseph was investigated and interviewed by Derbyshire Police but no criminal charges were brought.
The panel - which operates along the civil standard for the burden of proof being on the balance of probabilities, rather than the more stringent criminal standard of findings being beyond reasonable doubt - said based on the woman's "entirely consistent" evidence it was "more probable than not that Dr Joseph had sexual intercourse with [her] without her consent".
It also said his efforts to persuade the woman to live with him "did amount to putting pressure on her", and found that he harassed her.
Finding Dr Joseph's fitness to practice was impaired, the MPTS report said the serious nature of his misconduct was "extremely difficult to remedy", adding he "lacks insight into his misconduct, both in terms of its effect on [the woman] and in terms of the reputation of the medical profession".
"The sanction of erasure was the only means by which [the tribunal] could adequately promote and maintain public confidence in the medical profession and promote and maintain proper standards of conduct for members of the profession," it said.
Nottinghamshire Live said Dr Joseph refused to comment after the hearing but planned to appeal the decision.
