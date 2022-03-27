Two people and dog die after A52 crash
Two people and a dog have died following a crash involving a motorbike and pedestrian.
Emergency services were called to the A52, at Ashbourne, Derbyshire, just after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police said a woman, in her 50s, and her dog died at the scene, while the motorbike rider - a man in his 50s - died later that evening in hospital.
The force has urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.
The A52 Ashbourne bypass was closed between the Clifton Road and Derby Road roundabouts while an investigation took place.
A police spokesperson added: "Both families are receiving support from specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them at this distressing time."
