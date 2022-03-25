Inkersall: Thieves use tipper van in Co-op ram-raid
- Published
Thieves used a tipper van to ram the doors of a supermarket and steal a number of items from inside, police have said.
Derbyshire Police officers were called to the Co-op, in Inkersall Green Road, Inkersall, just after 02:30 GMT on Friday.
The force said four men left the scene and drove off towards Duckmanton.
They would like to speak to anyone with CCTV in the area or any drivers who may have dashcam footage.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.