Freda Walker: Man denies murder of 86-year-old woman
- Published
A man has denied the murder of an 86-year-old woman and the attempted murder of her 88-year-old husband.
Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Derbyshire, on 15 January and her husband Ken was discovered critically injured and taken to hospital.
Vasile Culea, 33, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, denied both charges at Derby Crown Court.
Judge Nirmal Shant said his trial would take place on 4 October.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.