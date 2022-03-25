Buxton: Witness appeal after man injured in unprovoked attack
An unprovoked attack on a 65-year-old man in Derbyshire has prompted an appeal for witnesses from police.
Derbyshire Police said the victim was in Ashwood Park, Buxton, when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kicked him repeatedly.
The suspect is described as white, in his early or mid-30s, of athletic build, with short dark hair and wearing an orange coat and baggy purple shorts.
Police added the victim was injured but not released details of how seriously.
The attack took place at about 10:45 GMT on 17 March.
The suspect also wore white trainers and black wireless ear buds and had been seen in the area just before the assault, in the Morrisons car park.
After the attack he walked off in the direction of Spring Gardens, officers said.
