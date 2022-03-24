Arson arrest after Derbyshire phone box library fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in a phone box which had been converted into a community library.
Emergency services were called to the fire in Heage, Derbyshire, just after 03:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Daryl Hemsell said he was driving past when he saw flames so called 999.
Police said officers extinguished the fire, and after questioning, the man was released under investigation while inquiries continue.
Mr Hemsell, of Belper, said: "As I was going through Heage, the telephone box looked like it had a light in it."
He said when he got closer he "could see there were flames on top" and contacted emergency services.
Mr Hemsell, who is a parish warden for Codnor, said "the books were strewn everywhere" and it "was a right mess".
He added: "It is such a shame."
Derbyshire Police said they were called to Upper Hartshay, in Heage just after 03:10.
A spokeswoman said: "Officers who attended were able to extinguish the fire.
"The phone box had been converted to a small library space which was managed by the local community.
"A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while inquiries continue."
They asked anyone with information to get in touch.
