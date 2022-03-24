Work starts on Chatsworth Burning Man exhibition sculptures

By Jennifer Harby
BBC News

Josephine Coyne
The exhibition will run at Chatsworth for six months

Construction is under way on 12 monumental sculptures that are the subject of an outdoor art exhibition to be held at a country estate.

The event, Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, will see sculptures from the Burning Man arts and cultural festival, held annually in the US, brought to Chatsworth in Derbyshire.

Chatsworth
It is the first time, organisers say, the sculptures have been displayed in the UK

The sculptures will be displayed around the estate's free-to-access parkland.

The exhibition officially opens 9 April and will run until 1 October.

Josephine Coyne
They will be located around the Chatsworth parkland

Organisers said it was the first time the sculptures had been displayed in the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, who own the estate, said there was a tradition of using it as a backdrop for contemporary works.

Josephine Coyne
The estate regularly displays contemporary art in its traditional surroundings

The Burning Man event is normally held in Black Rock, Nevada, and culminates in the ceremonial burning of a huge wooden man.

The Chatsworth exhibition will feature eight existing sculptures and four works built on site, including three sculptures that will be created with the help of visitors and community groups.

Josephine Coyne
Some of the sculptures are being built on-site

In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire said: "The sculptures in the park continue the great tradition of the estate as a backdrop for contemporary works. We very much hope that visitors find inspiration here in this special place."

Kim Cook, director of creative initiatives at Burning Man, added: "Our hope is that the art in the landscape will provoke joy [and] new ways of viewing... as you explore the beautiful expanse of Chatsworth."

