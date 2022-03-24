Work starts on Chatsworth Burning Man exhibition sculptures
Construction is under way on 12 monumental sculptures that are the subject of an outdoor art exhibition to be held at a country estate.
The event, Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man, will see sculptures from the Burning Man arts and cultural festival, held annually in the US, brought to Chatsworth in Derbyshire.
The sculptures will be displayed around the estate's free-to-access parkland.
The exhibition officially opens 9 April and will run until 1 October.
Organisers said it was the first time the sculptures had been displayed in the UK.
The Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, who own the estate, said there was a tradition of using it as a backdrop for contemporary works.
The Burning Man event is normally held in Black Rock, Nevada, and culminates in the ceremonial burning of a huge wooden man.
The Chatsworth exhibition will feature eight existing sculptures and four works built on site, including three sculptures that will be created with the help of visitors and community groups.
In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire said: "The sculptures in the park continue the great tradition of the estate as a backdrop for contemporary works. We very much hope that visitors find inspiration here in this special place."
Kim Cook, director of creative initiatives at Burning Man, added: "Our hope is that the art in the landscape will provoke joy [and] new ways of viewing... as you explore the beautiful expanse of Chatsworth."
