Image released over Chesterfield Station indecent exposure
- Published
British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a person they want to trace after a man exposed himself to a woman and child at a railway station.
Officers said a man approached a woman near a ticket machine at Chesterfield station and engaged her in conversation on 13 March.
He then followed the woman and child to a platform before turning towards them and exposing himself, police said.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image has been asked to contact BTP.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.