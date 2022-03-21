Derby in 'strong place' for UK City of Culture 2029 bid
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
The leader of Derby City Council has said despite missing out on being UK City of Culture for 2025, the bidding process has given the city a boost.
Derby was one of eight places in the running for the accolade but did not make the final four.
Places still in contention for the title include Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
Councillor Chris Poulter said plans put forward for the city's bid have been a "springboard towards rejuvenating" it.
This includes plans for a new entertainment venue for 2024 - the £45m Becketwell arena - which was a major part of the bid.
The city council has said it has now set it sights on the 2029 title.
'Down but not out'
Mr Poulter said although it was "disappointing" the city's bid, which had been backed by the likes of Hollywood star Jack O'Connell, did not succeed, it had been a "very positive experience".
"We put together a fantastic bid and I'm proud," he said.
"We've got plans for the Guildhall and a learning theatre and the Market Hall's half way done, so hopefully by 2029 we won't be promoting the badge of being the City of Culture because we'll already be there.
"We'll build on what we've got. It's going to be a springboard towards rejuvenating the city and building a cultural heart for the city."
Sarah Brigham, chief executive of Derby Theatre, said despite being "devastated" she was optimistic about Derby's future.
"We're down but not out is what I would say," she said.
"I think all the cities that have been successful previously have had to go in a couple of times."
Ms Brigham added that groups and plans set up for this bid would continue to put Derby in a "really strong place" for 2029.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.