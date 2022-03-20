Derbyshire crash leaves man dead and another hurt
- Published
A 32-year-old man has died in a crash between two vehicles in Derbyshire.
It happened on Carnfield Hill, between Alfreton and South Normanton, at about 23:20 GMT on Saturday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a second man, who was driving the other vehicle, was taken to hospital for treatment, a police spokesperson said.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a red Skoda Fabia in the area at the time.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.