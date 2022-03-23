'Covid wasn't like anything we had seen before'
By Rob Sissons & Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
The coronavirus pandemic changed the lives of so many people forever but nowhere more so than in our hospitals. On the second anniversary of the 2019 lockdown, the BBC talks to staff at the Royal Derby Hospital, where the trust lost seven members of staff to the virus.
'It really crept up and bit hard'
"I think at the beginning none of us knew what it meant.
"It really crept up and bit hard."
The Rev Marise Hargreaves has worked as a hospital chaplain since 2009 but he remembers having no idea what to expect as the first UK lockdown began, on 23 March 2019.
"At the hospital, it went from being very normal to being very abnormal, very quickly," he said.
"The building was emptied, apart from people literally in the beds.
"We didn't know fully what Covid meant, regarding the risk to staff or the people about them.
"Suddenly people started dying in large numbers. And staff started to get sick.
"We began to realise this wasn't normal. It wasn't like flu. It wasn't like anything we had seen before."
He remembers the increasingly common sight of colleagues wearing masks to protect them from the virus.
"When you began to walk into areas like intensive care, where people were fully garbed with headgear and particular types of mask, you began to get a feel for the fact this was really, really bad and risky," he said.
The most difficult part of Mr Hargreaves' work was ministering to distressed relatives.
"People couldn't attend funerals or come in when people were dying because of the risk for them," he said.
"We began to get phone calls from relatives who were distraught or traumatised.
"We began to see staff dropping in who just needed downtime. It began to take on a dimension we weren't used to."
Reflecting on the two years that have passed, Mr Hargreaves said: "Part of you thinks, it seems a long time ago.
"And part of you thinks it's very recent because we are still personally meeting people who are dealing with the fall-out.
"Staff are still quite traumatised by what they heard, what they saw, what they could do and couldn't do.
"We still get phone calls from families who are traumatised by what happened. The last time they saw their relative was at the door of A&E.
"They are still dealing with it and so are we."
'It was harrowing'
"It was completely unprecedented."
Gavin Regan has the sometimes difficult job of managing the hospital mortuary.
He said throughout the first year of coronavirus, his work remained at a level of intensity he had never before experienced.
"It's been a very busy period," he said.
"I don't think the trust were expecting quite the level of activity at the time, based on the guidance we were getting from central government. But we all pulled together."
Dealing with such high numbers of deaths every day took its toll.
"At the time, we reflected and thought we were fine," he said.
"But it did take its toll, looking back.
"We had staff themselves going off with Covid and we had to put in extra hours as a team.
"We have felt the mental fatigue. It was harrowing.
"We've had instances in the past - such as road traffic accidents - where you see a huge influx of cases over a 24-48 hour period.
"But to have that sustained and to become part of everyday thinking, always wondering how we were going to cope today, would we have the capacity to cope with the deaths, that was a big concern for us."
The most difficult times, Mr Regan said, was when the team had to deal with the unexpected deaths among young people.
"That will be one of our lasting memories of the pandemic," he said.
"We started to see a lot more younger patients coming through the doors.
"We had to take difficult decisions around social distancing and reduce what we normally offer to families.
"People weren't always allowed to see the body; there were some very strict criteria.
"How do you tell that to somebody who is grieving?"
'People didn't realise how serious it was'
Jean Brown realised at the start of the pandemic that, due to being 75 years old, she was in a more vulnerable category.
As a result, she considered leaving the job she did, as a hospital cleaner.
But, barring a short period while she was waiting to get her vaccinations, Ms Brown said she has continued to work during the pandemic.
"I had to knock off until I had my injections," she said. "I didn't want to but, because of my age, I had to be protected."
At the start of the pandemic, she said, people did not realise how serious coronavirus was.
"A lot of people's lives were lost through it," she said.
"I knew a doctor who passed away, which was very hard."
She added she was proud of the part she had played in protecting others.
"Cleaning became more important than ever," she said.
"You had to keep yourself safe and keep others safe.
"After thinking at first that I would quit, I decided to fight it and I'm proud of the job that I did."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.