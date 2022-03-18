UK City of Culture 2025: Derby misses out on shortlist
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
Derby has missed out on the chance to become UK City of Culture for 2025.
The government's shortlist of four places still in contention for the title includes Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough.
Derby City Council said it would set its sights on the 2029 title.
Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay said he hoped that Derby's inclusion on the longlist would leave a rich cultural legacy for the local community.
'Opportunities'
Derby's bid had been backed by the likes of Hollywood star Jack O'Connell.
Reacting to the decision, Adam Buss - interim director of Derby's bid - said: "This process has never been just about winning a competition.
"It's been about recognising the role of culture in making our city a vibrant place to live and work.
"Congratulations to those cities moving forward, and those like us who did not make the final four.
"Everyone has worked so hard and the diverse group of places represented is testament to the competition and its potential to transform not only those places but the whole of the UK."
He said the city had come a long way in a short space of time and would set its sights on winning the title in 2029.
Lord Parkinson added: "The UK City of Culture competition is a brilliant opportunity for places to increase people's interest in the arts while benefiting their local economies.
"I offer huge congratulations to Derby for making it this far in the process and I hope that being part of the 2025 longlist will leave a rich cultural legacy for the local community."
