Officer cleared of misconduct over Chesterfield Police Station punch
By Heather Burman & Nigel Slater
BBC News
- Published
A police officer who punched a man in the face inside a police station has been cleared of misconduct.
Sgt Lee Jones faced allegations he used unnecessary force by punching the man shortly after he was taken into custody at Chesterfield Police Station in 2020.
He told a misconduct hearing he believed the use of the punch was "necessary" to prevent further assault.
The panel decided the 46-year-old's actions were "reasonable" and "proportionate" in the circumstances.
Sgt Jones told the hearing the man was seen "kicking out" at him close to the custody desk while being restrained by other officers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.
'Within the sphere'
Jane Jones, chair of the independent panel leading the hearing, admitted the punch "doesn't look pretty" in the eye of public conception but said that at times, police officers needed to use "a degree of force".
She added: "There is no breach, no misconduct, no gross misconduct and there will be no final outcome.
"We wish him [Sgt Jones] well in his professional career."
Earlier in the hearing, Sgt Jones defended his actions saying he felt the punch was "within the sphere of police training".
When giving evidence, he told the misconduct panel: "I've stepped forward with my right leg and just jabbed him with my left hand.
"It was not a strong, painful shot, it's a jab on the nose."
After the hearing, Derbyshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This hearing has proven that Sgt Jones used necessary force and acted in a professional manner during this incident and will therefore be remaining as a serving officer within the force."
