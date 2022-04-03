Four-day week: What we do with our extra day off
By Nicola Gilroy & Jennifer Harby
East Midlands Today
- Published
As businesses emerge from the uncertainties presented by coronavirus lockdowns, many are looking at new ways to address their employees' work-life balance. One such option is the four-day week - and a Derbyshire company says this working pattern has given their employees a new lease of life.
"It's great to have that family time," says Laura Clarke.
As managing director - at the age of 30 - of Chilwell Products, a manufacturing firm set up by her grandparents and passed on through her parents, who remain as directors - Laura's free time has often felt very work-centred.
"For me, the pressure of being a director has often meant I am never away from my work," she says.
"Having another day where the business isn't operational is really lovely.
"It gives me that free time to go and be a 30-year-old girl."
Laura introduced a four-day week at the Stanton by Dale firm in January, making Friday a permanent day off for staff, who retained full pay.
The firm had invested nearly £100,000 in new technology, which had helped drive production.
Rather than making even more money, Laura decided to do something different.
"Time is the most valuable commodity in life," says Laura, from Beeston, in Nottinghamshire.
"You can spend it but you can't get it back. Being able to give the gift of time is quite special.
"There's a bigger picture than just more profit, more turnover. Those are fantastic things and cash is king in business but you can look to give a bit back.
"After the last two years especially, people are burned out and so we've got to be innovative as we go forward."
Her decision initially raised a few eyebrows, particularly among the more traditional-minded.
"If Google introduced a four-day week, people would see that as being very natural," Laura says.
"But in manufacturing and engineering, people probably don't think of us as being very forward-thinking.
"Some of our customers have their reservations. We work in an industry that maybe doesn't share our view of investing in people and time.
"People have asked me why not make more money. But by investing in staff, people feel better.
"Of course we still face challenges at work - it's not all magic and rainbows. But it alleviates that pressure. When you go down into the factory, there's a bit of a buzz."
In making her decision, Laura has radicalised her quality time with her own family.
"When we worked a five-day week it wouldn't really be possible for me and my mum to go away at the same time or have a big family holiday," she says.
"The extra day means we can do a little bit more - even just a long weekend.
"We've been on days out to Ladybower Reservoir in the Peak District. We were able to go out for a drink for my mum's birthday.
"My mum and I will make time for lunch, just me and her.
"My mum has always wanted to go on a family holiday to Lapland so we are doing that in December, flying out on Thursday and coming out on Sunday.
"People have this struggle of balancing their family and their work life.
"I think it's a monster we have created in society that people are facing these kind of challenges.
"For me, it seems obvious to support people."
'I went on the Harry Potter studio tour'
Nick Wall, 28, from Derby, has worked at the business for almost four years as a tool maker as one of the company's nine staff.
"It's a really nice little family business," he says.
However, he admitted he was taken aback by the move to four-day week working.
"When we first heard about it, we thought 'What's the catch?'" he says.
"But it's really nice that the company takes care of people's work/ life balance.
"My mates are all jealous and keep asking if they can get a job here because they'd like the hours and that extra day off."
The business is putting Nick through a qualification at Derby College on Fridays, so he is allowed to take Wednesday off instead.
He says he has used the extra day to go on day trips with his partner, as well as enjoy some leisure time.
"It's much better going out during the week when things are not so busy," he says.
"I went to the Harry Potter tour with my partner. She's a big Harry Potter fan and it gave us that chance to have a day out.
"I also went to a motorbike show at the NEC. I like to go out on my bike mid-afternoon on a Wednesday, when the roads are clear."
Nick says he's not sure if four-day weeks would work for every business.
"I think it might be quite hard for a lot of companies. It depends on what they produce," he says.
"But it definitely breaks up the week and chills you out a bit more at work."
'We used to use our holiday on childcare'
As a father of three and grandfather of one, Darren Fox, 47, from Long Eaton in Derbyshire, says he used to feel mentally tired at work.
Darren works as a tool maker while his wife Lara works as a microscopist for a scientific company.
"We would have to use up all our holiday on childcare," he says.
"I have three kids - the youngest are 11 and 13 - and one grandchild.
"I had always worked five days - sometimes six.
"I spent my weekends taking the kids to football, tidying bits and bobs and doing the shopping as well. It could be teatime on a Saturday before I sat down.
"Now I can get some of those jobs done on a Friday and things feel a bit easier.
"I can go and fetch the kids from school without having to rush around.
"I can drop them off at school on a Friday morning as well and get to spend more time with them.
"I might even get to play a game of golf in the summer - I don't normally have time to do that.
"Having a bit of time on your hands and being able to do things you can't do because you're stuck at work all the time is always better than money.
"It doesn't feel like you're at work all the time now. I'm not so tired."
Martin McTague, national chair of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "When it comes to implementing a four-day week, it's up to individual firms to install working arrangements that work best for them and their staff.
"It may be that some employees want to spread out their work over five days, feeling they would be more productive, while others may prefer to get their work done in fewer working days. Clearly it would not suit all sectors."