Bird flu alert after 13 animals die at Derbyshire nature reserve
Pet owners are being advised to keep their animals on leads after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at a nature site in Derbyshire.
Erewash Borough Council said testing on one of the 13 swans and Canadian geese found dead at Straw's Bridge Local Nature Reserve confirmed they had been infected with the virus.
The authority is putting up signage urging visitors to stick to guidelines.
Anyone who sees a sick or dead bird is advised to contact the council.
The signage will include rules that ask people to keep to footpaths and not feed the birds.
Last week the council issued a warning after the dead birds were found, with a test result by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) confirming bird flu returned on Wednesday.
Dave Bramwell, head of operational services at the council, said: "We are grateful to residents, who have been incredibly supportive in reporting any concerns they have and we now ask that the guidelines are followed in a bid to reduce risks of spreading this virus."
