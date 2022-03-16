Building work can start on Derby's £45m Becketwell arena
- Published
A planned new £45m arena for Derby has moved a step closer as the city council has signed contracts to allow construction work to begin.
The 3,500-capacity Becketwell Performance Venue will replace the Assembly Rooms, hit by fire in 2014.
The council said contracts had been signed with developers St James Securities and venue management company ASM Global.
It said the venue was a major part of Derby's City of Culture 2025 bid.
The arena will be "capable of staging a range of concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows, musical theatre, exhibitions, and business events", the council said.
'New visitors'
Councillor Chris Poulter, leader of Derby City Council said: "This new and flexible space is a key part of putting culture back into the heart of Derby.
"This ambitious venue run by a world-leading operator will create hundreds of jobs, attract investment and generate millions of pounds each year for the city along with attracting new visitors and residents to Derby city centre."
The venue is phase two of the £200m Becketwell regeneration scheme.
Building work is already under way on phase one, which involves the creation of 259 Build to Rent apartments on the site of the former Debenhams store in Victoria Street, the council said.
The new arena will be built on the site of the former Pennine Hotel, Laurie House offices, multi-storey car park and Pink Coconut nightclub in Colyear Street and Padley House in Becket Street.
Construction work is due to start in January 2023 and be completed in late 2024.