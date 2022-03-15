BBC News

Moorways: First look at new £42m Derby leisure complex

By Jude Winter
BBC News

Published
Image source, Derby City Council
Image caption,
The 50m Olympic pool features moving floors and booms so it can be divided into smaller pools

Work on a new £42m leisure complex, featuring an Olympic-size swimming pool and water park, is complete, a council has said.

The Moorways Sports Village, in Allenton, Derby, also has leisure pools, soft play areas, a gym, sauna and steam rooms, and a cafe.

The facility, owned by Derby City Council, has replaced the council-run Moorways swimming pool, which was demolished in 2017.

The existing Moorways Stadium next door is also part of the complex.

The authority said work on the building had been completed and the centre was due to open this spring, however an official opening date has not been announced.

Councillor Ross McCristal, cabinet member for leisure at the city council, said the complex would be "regionally significant".

The council has said Queen's Leisure Centre, which has the largest public swimming pool in the city, faces closure once the sports village opens.

Image source, Derby City Council
Image caption,
Moorways Sports Village will be run by private operator Everyone Active
Image source, Derby City Council
Image caption,
The beach-style leisure pool includes a wave machine, flumes, slides and a wave rider
Image caption,
The centre is capable of hosting regional competitions with seating for more than 400 spectators
Image source, Derby City Council
Image caption,
In addition to the gym and health and fitness studios, the centre has a sauna and steam rooms
Image source, Derby City Council
Image caption,
The 50m swimming pool and leisure pools were filled with 3.5 million litres of water

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics