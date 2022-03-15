Colourful Derby city centre canopy aims to draw in extra shoppers
A canopy of colourful ribbons is being installed to a street in Derby city centre in a bid to encourage more shoppers.
The city council said the display, in Iron Gate, should be complete later this week.
Funding for the canopy has come from the council's vibrancy fund - a pot of cash set aside to help local businesses get back on their feet post-Covid.
It has been designed by local artist Amy Vallance.
She said: "I'm so excited to be a part of making our city a more vibrant and exciting place to visit through colour interactivity."
