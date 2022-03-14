Man's body found after Swadlincote flat fire
- Published
A man's body was found after firefighters were called to a flat fire in Derbyshire at the weekend.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said officers arrived at the flat on Midland Road in Swadlincote at 11:23 GMT on Saturday.
A spokeswoman said they discovered there had been a fire in the kitchen and found the body of a man.
It said a fire investigation found the "most probable cause was accidental due to cooking".
"An investigation into the man's cause of death is ongoing," said the fire service.
"The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.