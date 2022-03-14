Tibshelf: Drink-drive arrest after crashed car abandoned
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a crashed car was left in the road.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to Mansfield Road in Tibshelf just before 14:50 GMT on Sunday and found an abandoned VW Golf with a damaged front wheel.
It followed reports of a car crossing a mini-roundabout before hitting a curb.
A 38-year-old driver was arrested at her home address a short time later, according to police.
The force said the woman was taken into custody and found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit.
She has been released under investigation while further inquiries are carried out.
