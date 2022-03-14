Amber Valley: Arrests made during vehicle crime crackdown
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Hundreds of vehicles have been checked and two arrests made as part of a police crackdown in Derbyshire.
The four-day operation focused on vehicle crime in Heanor and Langley Mill, and in hotel car parks near the M1 in South Normanton.
A man, 22, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in Denby Village.
Another man, 29, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and possession with intent to supply cannabis in Heanor.
Both men have since been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.
Plain-clothed and uniformed officers patrolled the target areas in Amber Valley assisted by marked police vehicles from 28 February to 3 March.
'Suspicious vehicle'
Sgt Matt Brown said: "During the four nights that these operations were active we performed hundreds of vehicle checks, received intelligence on vehicle crime in the area, and performed stop searches where appropriate.
"We will also be using intelligence gained during this period to target our work around vehicle crime going forward."
During the Denby Village arrest, a BMW was seized for having two illegal rear tyres, the force said.
Officers also saw a vehicle acting suspiciously in a hotel car park in South Normanton before finding it abandoned nearby with suspected stolen items inside.
The force said inquiries into this were currently ongoing.
