Youth forest project celebrates last of 250,000 saplings
- Published
The UK's first Young People's Forest, which is based in Derbyshire, is having its last public planting.
The Woodland Trust project was launched in 2018 in a former coal mine site, next to Shipley Park, Heanor.
Much of the work has been done by under 18s, and this weekend, 250,000 trees later, the last few saplings will go into the ground.
Organisers said the event, which encouraged people to bring their own saplings, was fully booked.
Environmental issues
The site is linked to Derbyshire County Council's Shipley Country Park and Derbyshire Wildlife Trust's Woodside Farm.
As well as trees absorbing carbon dioxide, the forest is already proving a wildlife haven with the area already home to more than 40 bird species and there is also evidence of badger and water vole nearby.
Paul Mosley, from the Woodland Trust: "We have almost run out of space, so we will be planting hedgerow trees and some orchard trees but the bulk of the planting that's over and 250,000 trees have been planted in the three year period.
"A lot of young people want to get involved for a variety of reasons, so it can be about environmental issues, in particular climate change or biodiversity or improving the local environment.
"For some it is just getting involved in a more a social aspect, meeting more young people, friends and people in the area."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.