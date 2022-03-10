Derby launches bid to become UK home of railways
Derby's 180 years of railway heritage makes it the ideal location for the new home of national rail services, according to the city council.
The authority has announced it is bidding to house the new transport body Great British Railways (GBR).
The government is running a competition to find a base for GBR outside London.
Derby's railway heritage and "deep-rooted culture of future rail innovation" made it a leading candidate, the council said.
'Proud heritage'
GBR will own railway infrastructure, collect fare revenue, run and plan the network, and set most fares and timetables across the UK.
Councillor Chris Poulter, leader of Derby City Council, which is leading the bid, said: "Rail is in the blood of many generations of people in Derby, who are naturally proud of our rich and deep-rooted rail heritage.
"My own father spent the whole of his working life at the Derby Loco Works and the smell of engine oil still lingers strong in my memory.
"The home of the railways should also have an eye to the future and this is where Derby can excel.
"It is a centre for rail excellence and innovation, with a strong supply chain to support a large, diverse rail cluster."
The authority said Derby's bid had the backing of councils across the East Midlands including Derby, Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Nottingham, Leicester and Leicestershire.
GBR is part of government plans to end fragmentation of the rail network and deliver improvements for passengers.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said expressions of interest should be submitted by mid-March with a final decision announced in the summer.