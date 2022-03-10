Straw's Bridge: Probe into possible avian flu at nature reserve
An investigation is under way into a possible avian flu outbreak after 10 birds died in two weeks at a nature reserve in Derbyshire.
Erewash Borough Council said the swans and Canadian geese died at Straw's Bridge, known locally as Swan Lake, in West Hallam.
The investigation is being led by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The council is also liaising with the RSPCA and Derbyshire County Council.
Visitors to the site have been urged not to feed or touch birds.
A council spokesperson said feeding the birds caused them to congregate and the close proximity could escalate the spread of any virus.
'Upsetting to see'
Carol Hart, leader of Erewash Borough Council, said: "We would stress that nothing has yet been confirmed, we are acting quickly in line with national guidelines.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep everyone updated.
"This is such a popular site for families and it is upsetting to see any birds that have died.
"But until we know more, I would urge everyone who visits the site to refrain from feeding the birds and I back the call for dog owners to keep their pets on a lead."
The disease has been detected at multiple locations across the country over the past year but the government has said transmission to humans is rare and the risks are low.
