Willersley Castle: Go-ahead for activity centre at stately home
By Heather Burman and Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Plans to turn a Derbyshire stately home into an adventure centre for children have been approved.
Permission to transform Willersley Castle, near Cromford, into an outdoor pursuits attraction was granted by Derbyshire Dales District Council.
Councillors praised the plans at a meeting on Tuesday and said the district should aim to become a national leader in outdoor recreation.
But some residents have raised concerns over public access to the site.
The estate was once owned by world famous industrialist Sir Richard Arkwright, who played a major role in the Industrial Revolution.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports the proposed centre would offer accommodation for 90 people and activities such as abseiling, climbing and kayaking, mainly for school groups.
Rob Dyer, from the British Mountaineering Council, said his organisation did not object to the plans but said it shared the "significant concern" over losing access to Wildcat Crags.
He said the site had been scaled since 1948 and there were "huge numbers of climbers who cherish this fantastic crag".
But Mr Dyer added there had been positive talks with the new owners over a proposed solution.
'Good neighbour'
Councillor Garry Purdy, leader of the council, said he had been concerned about the future use of Grade II listed building, which has been closed since 2020.
"I am pleased this application has come forward because we don't want this building to go into misuse, disuse and disrepair and it is a good activity," he said.
Mr Purdy said the negotiations about public access were welcomed and the firm has "got to be a good neighbour" but said there were clear safeguarding issues to contend with.
Roger Yarwood, agent for the applicants Globebrow Ltd and its company Manor Adventure, said: "It is one of the most important buildings in the Derwent Valley and the loss of its former hotel use was a great worry.
"To find a use that fits so well is a great blessing and will do much for the local economy.
"This is good news on all counts and will bring great benefit to the district."
