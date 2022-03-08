Derby and Burton: Maternity staff shortages causing risks - report
By Jude Winter & Eddie Bisknell
BBC News
- Published
Hospital bosses say staff shortages are causing risk to new mothers at maternity units in Derby and Burton.
The University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust currently has 30 vacancies for midwives, out of about 350.
In papers published ahead of a board meeting, the trust said Covid absences had compounded staff shortages.
Staff from the homebirth service, which remains suspended due to the issues, have been redeployed to hospitals.
The trust, which runs the Royal Derby Hospital and Queen's Hospital in Burton-upon-Trent, said there was a "continued challenge" in retaining and recruiting midwifery staff.
In the papers, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the trust said: "Staffing pressures in the maternity service, despite increased funding and recruitment, together with increased activity and acuity (higher level of medical need), remains a concern.
"On occasion this results in fewer midwives being allocated to labour ward than should be the case which adds to risk."
In the papers, the trust's quality and performance committee acknowledged staff were doing all they can despite the pressures, "and this is to be commended".
But the committee said "it was not assured though that pressure would be lifted in the foreseeable future which would mean that some risks remained to service delivery".
In November, the trust revealed more than 50 new staff are to be hired and £3.6m is to be spent in a bid to improve maternity services at its hospitals over the next three years.
The trust has forecast it will oversee the births of 8,783 in this year, up from 8,452 in the previous year.
It said: "If this growth is sustained, further investment may be required in future years."
