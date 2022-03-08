National Madison and Omnium Championships return to Derby
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
One of Britain's most decorated cyclists is set to take part in a national event that is returning for the first time since 2019.
Dame Laura Kenny is due to take to the track in the National Madison and Omnium Championships at Derby Arena.
Derby City Council said the events would run on 1 and 2 April.
Ross McCristal, from the council, said: "It's great to see the event return, having been paused due to the pandemic."
'Challenging few years'
The Madison event is a relay race for teams of two riders. Points are awarded for sprints, which happen every 10 laps.
The events will be contested by several Olympic stars including Kenny and her Team GB teammate Katie Archibald.
The Omnium event is made up of four different race types and past winners have included both Kenny and Archibald.
Mr McCristal, the city council's cabinet member for leisure, culture, tourism and wellbeing, said: "It's great to see the event return for 2022 having been paused due to the pandemic.
"We're very excited to see athletes inspiring the next generation of riders."
Event organiser Phil Kilpatrick added: "The last few years have been challenging for everyone so the opportunity to host the National Madison and Omnium Championships again is a pleasure.
"It's going to be great to get the crowds in and create the atmosphere we are known to generate."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.