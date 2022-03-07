Derbyshire Police officer hit by object thrown from bridge
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News
- Published
A police motorcyclist was hit by an object thrown from a bridge by youths.
Derbyshire Police said the officer was travelling to an emergency when he was struck on the A617 near Pleasley at about 15:45 GMT on Sunday.
The force said it had received multiple calls from other drivers reporting their vehicles had been hit by items launched from the bridge.
A group of young people were located a short time later and their details were taken ahead of further investigations.
'Could have killed'
Anyone who witnessed the group or has information has been asked to contact Derbyshire Police.
There were no reports of any injuries but the force said on social media throwing things at moving vehicles could have deadly consequences.
"This behaviour will not be tolerated, and robust action will be taken," it said.
Parents were also urged to have conversations with their children about the dangers of such behaviour.
