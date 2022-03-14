Chesterfield man jailed over sexual crimes against children
- Published
A man who sexually abused two women when they were children has been jailed.
Nigel Pettitt, 54, was convicted of 12 historical sex offences against children, including sexual assault and rape at Derby Crown Court in January.
The court heard the crimes happened over several years in the Chesterfield area in Derbyshire and the women were now aged 18 and 21.
Recorder Andrew Smith sentenced Pettitt to 26 years in prison.
Pettitt, formerly of Homeport Mews in Chesterfield, Derbyshire, will also have an extended licence period of one year on his release.
'Taken childhood'
Richard Thatcher, prosecuting, said Pettitt's victims still suffered severe psychological harm and one of them had attempted to take her own life "in the aftermath of the trial".
Mr Thatcher read a statement from one of the women which said: "Since the age of seven, and as a result of what has happened to me, I have been suffering a lot of emotional upset and nightmares.
"This pain and trouble has got worse since I have got older.
"Nigel has taken my childhood, I can't remember the last time I was happy."
A statement from the second woman, read: "I hope Nigel stays in prison and pray to God he can't hurt us or anyone else ever again."
Defending Pettitt, Phil Gibbs, said the pre-sentence report made "bleak reading as did the contents of the trial" and he had expected a long sentence.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook,Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.